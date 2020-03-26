Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki has tested negative for Coronavirus.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie reveals that the governor is still in self isolation despite the result of his rapid test for the virus.

Mr Osagie added that while a more comprehensive test result is awaited, the Governor will continue to work from home.

Four persons are in self isolation in Gombe.

The individuals had contact with Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed who has been confirmed positive of the coronavirus.

Samples have been taken and results are expected in twenty four hours.