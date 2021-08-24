The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufar has commiserates with the Nigerian Defence Academy and Nigerian Armed Forces over the loss of two officers and the abduction of another after the academy was invaded by bandits Monday night.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, Governor El-rufai, also conveys heartfelt empathy to the immediate families of the personnel who lost their live and also extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer.

El-rufai notes that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all security agencies have been making immense sacrifices on different fronts in the campaign against bandits

He adds that his administration will continue to do all it take to ensure an end is put to banditry and all other forms of criminality.