Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has sworn in a new chairman and deputy for Gwaram Local Government Area.

At a ceremony in Government House, Dutse, Honourable Abdulkarim Musa Fagam took the oath of office as chairman, while Nasiru Zubairu Sara was sworn in as his deputy.

Mr Fagam had previously served as the deputy chairman of Gwaram.

He replaces Professor Salim Abdurrahman Lawan, who has been appointed commissioner for the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development.

The move is part of efforts by the state government to strengthen local governance and expand its focus on agriculture and livestock sectors considered key to food security and job creation in Nigeria.

The new leadership is expected to build on these priorities as attention turns to service delivery at the grassroots.