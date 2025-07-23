Governor of Jigawa, Umar Namadi has into law, the State’s Hisba Board Bill establishing the Hisbah Board as a statutory body to bring greater social order and moral discipline in the state. The governor signed the bill during a formal ceremony held at the Council Chambers of Gove...

Governor of Jigawa, Umar Namadi has into law, the State’s Hisba Board Bill establishing the Hisbah Board as a statutory body to bring greater social order and moral discipline in the state.

The governor signed the bill during a formal ceremony held at the Council Chambers of Government House, Dutse.

According to the governor, the signed law is a result of over eight months of dedicated work, both legislative and administrative.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by members of the State Executive Council, including the Deputy Governor, Engr. Aminu Usman, and members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Sani Isyaku.

Governor Namadi urged Hisbah personnel to carry out their responsibilities with fear of Allah, fairness, and dedication.

He also commended the Hisba Board Establishment Committee for their exceptional dedication, hard effort, and sacrifice in carrying out their duty.