Governor Matawalle visits troops in Zamfara, commends gallantry

Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has visited ground troops deployed to keep peace in some trouble areas in the state

The Governor visited a military checkpoint along the ever busy Gusau – Sokoto road, Tureta to Bakura and Talata Mafara areas Tuesday’s afternoon

Mr. Matawalle on behalf of the entire state commended the tireless efforts of the troops and pray for God’s guidance and protection in the ongoing onslaught against bandits and beyond

He assured them of the support of his administration and improved welfare during their stay in the state.

Bandits had in the last few weeks terrorize the popular Gusau – Sokoto road and abduct commuters travelling to Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger Republic

Communities in Zamfara state are experiencing relative peace and calm following military ground and airstrike against bandits in the last ten days.