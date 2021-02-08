All is set for Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state to receive more repentant bandits at the Government house in Gusau, the state Capital

The Governor, heads of security agencies, top government functionaires and Traditional rulers will receive A notorious Bandit Leader and five others.

The Bandit leader was the mastermind of the abduction of twenty six Islamic School Girls in Faskari, Katsina State last December

Advertisement

They are among the Notorious criminals terrorising communities in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States

The Bandits according to authorities have embrace the peace dialogue Initiated by the Matawalle’s Administration

Weapons to be surrendered by the repentant bandits Includes twenty AK-47 rifles, two GPMG, Twenty two magazines and over one rounds of live ammunition