Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has again secured the release of four kidnap victims without ransom.

The victims who had been in captivity for 49 days say they were abducted in Boko community of Zurmi local government of the state.

Among them a District Head and a Serving Councilor

Advertisement

Bello Matawalle says they were rescued without ransom through the peace initiative of his administration.

He promises to continue with the peace dialogue as he says it is paving way for lasting peace in the state.