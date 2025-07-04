Prominent stakeholders from the Niger Delta have strongly defended Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, dismissing as “baseless and childish” recent media reports attempting to link him to a fictitious presidential ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by HRH Alaowei Amawari, President General of the Concerned Stakeholders of the Niger Delta, the group described the reports—peddled by “faceless groups” and carried by obscure online platforms—as “reckless smear campaigns” aimed at discrediting the NDDC boss and undermining progress in the region.

“These allegations are pure nonsense—political mischief taken too far by those who clearly do not wish the Niger Delta well,” the statement said. “The people behind these lies are irresponsible and intellectually bankrupt, exposing the desperation of petty political enemies of the Commission and the Niger Delta.”

The group described Dr. Ogbuku as a loyal and dedicated supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and a principal promoter of the Renewed Hope Agenda within the Niger Delta region. They dismissed the false reports as deliberate attempts to frustrate the NDDC’s developmental strides under his leadership.

“We can say without any doubt that Chief Ogbuku has consistently championed the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the region, aligning perfectly with Mr. President’s vision for a viable and sustainable Nigeria,” they said.

According to the group, Ogbuku’s tenure has brought “unprecedented progress” to the Commission and the region, including the completion of the long-awaited NDDC permanent office complex in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State—a feat described as historic.

“Twenty-five years after the NDDC was created, it is under Chief Ogbuku’s leadership that Bayelsa finally has a permanent, befitting NDDC office,” they noted. “Rather than celebrate this success, anti-development forces have chosen to attack Dr. Ogbuku simply because they fear President Tinubu’s rising influence in the Niger Delta.”

The stakeholders urged Niger Delta residents and leaders to focus on unity and development, emphasizing that Chief Ogbuku’s leadership remains central to regional stability and progress.

“We had expected that Bayelsa leaders would rally around and thank President Tinubu for appointing such a visionary leader. Sadly, a few detractors are more interested in pulling down hard-won gains,” the statement read.

The group also reinforced its commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s government through 2027 and beyond, with Ogbuku described as “central to the region’s consensus that President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is sacrosanct.”

“For those of us who have watched him over the years, we are convinced that Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku is a loyal supporter of President Tinubu and a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” they stressed.

The statement concluded by warning detractors against further attacks, urging them to channel their energy into supporting the region’s growth.