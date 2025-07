A federal high Court sitting in Abuja has found Senator Representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Udaughan guilty of contempt of court.

She was ordered to tender an apology to the court, which will be published in two national dailies and on her Facebook page, to purge herself from contempt.

She is also to pay the sum of N5million to the federal government.

The Court specifically said these orders must be obeyed within 7 days of this ruling.