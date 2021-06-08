Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has reinstated three commissioners and three heads of parastatlas earlier sacked

The Commissioners are Ibrahim Dosara of the Ministry of Information, Sufiyan Bashir Yuguda ministry of finance and Fa’ika Ahmad of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

Others reinstated by the Governor are Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo as Executive Chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Commission, Sheikh Abubakar Muhammad Sodangi , as Executive Chairman, Zakat and Endowment Commission, Ali Akilu Muhammad Dama, as Executive Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service.

The reinstatements according to the Governor is with immediate effect.

Advertisement

In a press statement signed by the Acting secretary to the state government Kabiru Balarabe says the reinstatement becomes necessary considering their critical role in delivering good governance to the people

Governor Bello Matawalle had last Monday disloved the state executive council and all principal political appointees.