Governor of Zamfara state Bello Matawalle has approved the redeployment of five commissioners in the State.

This follows last week’s minor cabinet reshuffle by the Governor.

This is part of the Governor’s commitment to deliver good Governance to the people and improve civil service in the state.

The Governor also approved the submission of four nominees as Commissioners and local government sole administrators.

Also approved is the upgrade of the state Directorate of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management to a Ministry.

The Governor appealed to the commissioners to be fair and just in discharging their constitutional roles, adding that his administration will not tolerate any acts of corruption or abuse of office.

The changes takes immediate effect.