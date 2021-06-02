Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has approved an immediate declaration of proclamation on the entire state.

This according to a press release from the Government House emanates from the Presidential order of ‘shoot on sight” by President Muhammadu Buhari on any person bearing firearms unlawfully.

The governor also issued a seven days ultimatum to anyone in possession of illegal firearms to hand over to the nearest Police station

He reaffirmed his total commitment to bringing sanity and prevent the escalation of lawlessness and any act of crime in the state

“In exercise of the powers confered on me on that behalf, I Dr Bello Matawallen make the following proclamation

“The whole area of Zamfara State is declared to be a proclaimed district”

“All firearms in illegal possession of all persons in Zamfara State are to be handed over to the nearest Police station within seven days of this proclamation”

“All Officers and Soldiers of the Armed Forces, Department of State Security Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps are hereby conferred with powers of arrest of Police Officers” the Governor directed.

Governor Bello Matawalle further called on residents to abide by the law and make Zamfara a more peaceful state that anyone can go about his activities without fear of the unknown.