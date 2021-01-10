Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has signed the Child Protection Bill into law.

The Chief Registrar of the Katsina State High Court, Kabir Shua’ibu, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

Mr. Shua’ibu said: “Yes, the Governor has assented to the bill. The child protection bill has become a law in the state. You can quote me.”

The Governor reportedly assented to the bill on December 29, 2020, after the Katsina House of Assembly passed it into law on November 25, 2020.

Tagged “Katsina state Child Protection Bill 2020”, the lawmakers unanimously passed the bill into law.

The House Deputy Speaker, Shehu Tafoki, from Faskari Constituency, after the passage of the bill into law, said “I thank my fellow lawmakers for the passage of the bill. I feel happy and elated as being the chairman of the committee that worked on the bill and which it was eventually passed into law.

The passage of the bill means better future and robust protection for children in the State.”