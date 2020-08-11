Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari is seeking for local government reforms that will restore authority to local governments.

This, he believes, is the only way to address the lingering insecurity situation after the military has gone back to the barracks.

The legislature and the executive had paid visits in the last few days to the Faskari Army Super Camp four to assess the ongoing onslaught on banditry.

The visits were also to encourage the military and assure the people living in the affected areas that very soon success would be achieved.

Governor Masari is concerned about the ordeal faced by residents in communities under attack and is calling for local government reforms to be revisited.

Banditry has become an ever present reality in parts of Katsina State.

The Katsina Government believes Operation Sahel Sanity is achieving success beyond expectations.

The Nigeria Army on its part has reassured affected States that it will deal squarely with the issue of banditry.