Governor Makinde presents N294bn 2022 fiscal budget to Oyo Assembly

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has presented the 2022 fiscal budget worth Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Billion, Five Hundred and Sixteen Million, Four Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Seven Naira (N294,516,445,107.00) 2022 Budget Proposal.

The governor who presented the budget proposal at the floor of the state’s House of Assembly says his government is committed to high quality infrastructure in the state.

According to him, the highest allocation of Seventy-Five Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventeen Naira (N75,626,464,217.00) goes to Infrastructure. This is 29.11% of the total budget. We will continue to reduce the infrastructural deficit in Oyo State.

Education is budgeted at N54,216,227,069 which constitute 20.87% of the total budget, while the Agric sector is budgeted at

Seven Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Six Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Naira (N11,798,619,737.00) which is 4.54 % of the budget to this sector.

The total amount budgeted for Healthcare is Fifteen Billion, Five Hundred and Eight Five Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Two Naira (N15,585,741,792.00) that is or 5.23% of the budget.

On Security, the Governor said provision is made to recruit more Amotekun Corps members, adding that his administration will continue to make investment on technology that supports our security architecture in Oyo State.