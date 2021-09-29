Breaking News

Governor Makinde presents N294bn 2022 fiscal budget to Oyo Assembly

Governor Makinde presents N294bn 2022 fiscal budget to Oyo Assembly

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has presented the 2022 fiscal budget worth Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Billion, Five Hundred and Sixteen Million, Four Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Seven Naira (N294,516,445,107.00) 2022 Budget Proposal.

The governor who presented the budget proposal at the floor of the state’s House of Assembly says his government is committed to high quality infrastructure in the state.

He said infrastructure constitute about 29.11% of the budget which is about N75,266,264,217 of the total budget.

According to him, the highest allocation of Seventy-Five Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventeen Naira (N75,626,464,217.00) goes to Infrastructure. This is 29.11% of the total budget. We will continue to reduce the infrastructural deficit in Oyo State.

Education is budgeted at N54,216,227,069 which constitute 20.87% of the total budget, while the Agric sector is budgeted at
Seven Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Six Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Naira (N11,798,619,737.00) which is 4.54 % of the budget to this sector.

The total amount budgeted for Healthcare is Fifteen Billion, Five Hundred and Eight Five Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Two Naira (N15,585,741,792.00) that is or 5.23% of the budget.

On Security, the Governor said provision is made to recruit more Amotekun Corps members, adding that his administration will continue to make investment on technology that supports our security architecture in Oyo State.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

At least 40 dead after 2 trains collide in Southern Pakistan

TVCN
Jun 7, 2021

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 40 people and injuring…

Child trafficking: Police rescue two girls in Ibadan

TVCN
Oct 6, 2020

Two underage children who were being trafficked from Taraba to Lagos, have been rescued by the police…

Military appoints new commander for Niger Delta operation

TVCN
Nov 17, 2016

TVC N. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appointed Rear Admiral Apochi Ogabu Suleiman as the new (more…)

Orji Uzor Kalu endorses Femi Gbajabiamila for Reps Speaker

TVCN
Jun 3, 2019

Former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has endorsed member of the House of Representatives, Femi…

TVC News Special Reports

We've touched every zone in Oyo state through our devt plans - Makinde

We’ve touched every zone in Oyo state through our devt plans – Makinde

29 Jul 2021 4.26 pm

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde said…

Continue reading
Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde

Governor Makinde receives Southwest PDP reconciliation committee in Oyo

08 Jul 2021 5.34 pm

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has…

Continue reading