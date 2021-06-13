The expulsion of Chief Letep Dabang as chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has been confirmed by Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

The Governor made the declaration on Saturday night at the Rayfield Government House in Jos during a lecture and dinner organized for stakeholders as part of the festivities to honor the June 12 Democracy Day.

Lalong who stopped mid-way in his speech to introduce the new State Chairman of the APC said, “We have a new APC chairman in Plateau. He is here with us. I saw him trying to send a text message using his phone and I said, let me stop here and recognise him before he will suspend me.”

Although the Governor remained silent on the subject, it was learned that the former APC chairman, Enough Fanmak, who was replaced by his deputy, was accused of anti-party conduct, leading to his suspension.

Dabang’s suspension was contained in a letter written to him by the party’s National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe.

The letter dated June 11, 2021, read in part, “The Party is in receipt of a correspondence suspending you from office as the State Caretaker Chairman of Plateau chapter of our party, over anti-party activities.

“The information of your suspension contained in a document endorsed by a good number of members of the State Executive Committee, of which the Executive Governor of your state equally serves as a member, cannot be ignored.