Governor Lalong commends voters for peaceful conduct of LG polls

The Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has commended all electorates in the State for the turn out and peaceful conduct at the ongoing Council polls holding across the 17 Local Government areas of the State.

The Governor together with his wife, and family members voted at his village polling unit,while answering questions from journalists,Mr Lalong says he is impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm from electorates in his ward.

He asserted that so far, the exercise is encouraging with reports from various parts of the State which equally indicate a peaceful exercise, and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

On the significance of the elections and the security arrangements put in place, the Governor said the transition from one Local Government Administration to another is a thing that people of Plateau have yearned for a long time.

He stressed that though there were concerns about the security situation, the Government has taken all necessary measures to ensure the success of the polls without any hindrance.