Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State says President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope and inclusiveness policy has attracted some members of the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking at the ongoing renovation of the Jolly Nyame Stadium, where his formal defection will take place on Wednesday, 19th, Governor Kefas said his decision to move to the APC is driven by the interest of the masses in Taraba State.

Also speaking on behalf of the commissioners, Hon. Muslen Aruwa stated that they will follow the governor to any platform of his choice, adding that they remain his loyal foot soldiers.

TVC previously reported that the governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and Simnilayi Fubara of Rivers State, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are conspicuously absent from the ongoing National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, governors Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa State, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and the host, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, are currently present.