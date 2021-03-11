Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Wednesday handed over a cheque of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) to the family of late Ossy Prestige for the education of the last son of the late Member of the House of Representatives.

Hon Prestige, before his death, represented Aba North/South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Governor Ikpeazu presentated the cheque during the second edition of the Town Hall Meeting between him and the Abiriba community in Aba held at the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) Hall.

While handing over the cheque, the Governor expressed deep sense of personal loss following the news of the death of Prestige.

He however called for prayers and support to the family.

Advertisement

He further described the late federal lawmaker as someone who was close to him regardless of differences in political affiliation and assured that he will be fully involved in the burial ceremonies.

The Member representing Aba Central State Constituency and Minority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Honorable Abraham Oba, who received the money on behalf of the family, thanked the governor for his kind gesture and assured him that the people of Abiriba appreciates the love and kindness he had shown to them and to the family of the late Prestige.

Hon Abraham Oba promised that the family will use the fund judiciously

The late lawmaker died after a protracted illness in a German hospital.

He was elected on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

.