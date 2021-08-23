Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi UGWUANYI has ordered safe evacuation of 135 state Indigenous students from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), amid the reported crisis in the School.

The state evacuation team led by the Special Assistant to the governor on students Affairs, Chidi Ilogebe, disclosed that 37 evacuated students were safely returned to the state on Sunday night.

28 other students were conveyed to Abuja to join their families, while others were taken to their various homes within Plateau and it’s environs, under their parent requests.

The management of the university had suspended academic activities over the rising insecurity in the state.