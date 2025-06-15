Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has arrived in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital after performing this year’s pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The governor arrived the state via Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi, alongside the first batch of the state pilgrims on Friday.

On arrival, he was received by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar-Tafida, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammad Usman Zuru, the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Suleiman Mohammad-Argungu, members of the State Executive Council, top government officials, politicians as well as other well wishers.

On the governor’s entourage were; the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, a close ally to the governor, Alhaji Usman Sani-Tunga, a member of the National Assembly representing Suru/Bagudo, Alhaji Bello Ka’oje and former governor of the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Usman Dakingari among others.