Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has called on the federal government to provide the state with financial assistance in its fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Kano State has witnessed an alarming rise in positive cases of the Coronavirus.

The state has recorded 59 active cases in less than two weeks and a death.

According to the state health authorities, 89 percent of the patients have no travel history, and largely reside in Kano Municipal local government,

Others live in Kumbotso, Tarauni, and Fagge all within kano metropolis.

Out of the 59 active cases, 87 percent are males and 13 percent females.

With the situation in Kano, the state Government is appealing to the Federal Government to release funds to help it fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje presented this request when the Director General of Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu paid an assessment visit to the state.

Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Chike Ihekweazu pledged support to the state in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Kano has been on total lockdown which was to initially last for seven days.