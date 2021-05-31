The gruesome murder of a former Speaker of the Adamawa State Assembly and Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been described as shocking by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Governor Fintiri described Ahmed Gulak’s death as “painful” and “a reflection of the wickedness of the wicked.”

While comforting the nation, the All Progressives Congress, and the late Gulak’s immediate family, Governor Fintiri praised the late Gulak as a humorous, determined, and practical politician who rose through the ranks through simple hard work.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us The Rt.Hon Ahmed Gulak in such a gruesome manner. He was a lively Politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the Country at heart”.

Recalling his interactions with the late Gulak, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said “He was a brother and a mentor, and a fighter for human rights as a lawyer. Madagali community has lost a true son”.

The Governor noted that “Our Country has lost an astute fighter for human rights. We all remember how passionate he fought for the plight of those displaced by insurgency and the downtrodden”.

He described the late Ahmed Gulak as a “Towering symbol of family values and the unity of the Marghi People as well as the entire State”.

The Rt.Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri wished the family of the departed Politician God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with his demise.

“Death has robbed Adamawa of a prominent leader whose contribution to the integration and progress of the State shall be sorely missed. Certainly we mourn a great Man who cherished and worked for the peaceful Co-existence of Adamawa People”.

Governor Fintiri expressed his condolences to the family and prayed to Allah to grant the family the strength to bear the loss, as well as to Allah to grant the departed Aljanna Firdaus and forgive his sins.

“The Government and People of Adamawa stand in solidarity with the family, Marghi Community and all those who mourn him around the Country”.