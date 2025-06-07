Governor of Akwa Ibom State Umo Eno has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

For over two decades, the People’s Democratic Party—PDP—has ruled Akwa Ibom state without interruption.

But now, for the first time ever, it appears that political wall has cracked.

When Umo Eno took office in May 2023, he was PDP through and through—chosen by former governor Udom Emmanuel and backed by the PDP structure.

From Obong Victor Attah to Senator Godswill Akpabio to Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom has been a PDP fortress for 25 years. Not a single governor, not a single defection from the top. Until now.

Governor Umo Eno has now officially joined the All Progressives Congress

For years, PDP rallies were massive, loud, and unchallenged. The APC was present—but never dominant.

As Governor Umo Eno settles into his new political alignment, attention now shifts to how this move may affect governance, party structures, and future elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Stakeholders, observers, and residents alike will are watching closely in the days ahead.