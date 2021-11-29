Governor El-rufai approves 4-Day working week for public servants in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government is set to commence a transition to a four-day working week by First December 2021, but in the interim, public servants will work from home on Fridays.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, explains that this measure is designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, rest and for agriculture.

The statement noted that the government’s decision reflects lessons learnt from managing the Covid-19 pandemic, which required significant relaxations of old working traditions and the ascendance of virtual and remote working arrangements.

Mr Muyiwa added that Kaduna government is also ramping up efforts to give public servants access to digital devices and platforms to enable them work effectively from home.

He also explained that the government expects the required legal and regulatory framework to be in place by January 2022, adding that this will enable the organised private sector engage with the process.