The chairman caretaker of the extraordinary convention planning committee of the All Progressives’ Congress, Mai Mala Buni, has enjoined party stakeholders and members of the party against sabotaging the Ward congress of the party.

The APC chief in a statement called on officials conducting the Congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

“As stakeholders of the party, we have a great responsibility to make the ward Congress in all the participating states successful,” he said.

“We should endeavour to place the party and members interest above personal interests.”

He warned that the party will not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the congresses.

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back,” he advised.

He expressed the commitment of the committee to the entrenchment of internal democracy and respect for the People’s choice.

Governor Buni said adequate arrangements have been made by the party to conduct successful and acceptable congresses across the country.

He however solicited for support and cooperation of members to the officials “for APC to be a role model for other parties”.

The Chairman also charged aggrieved members to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party secretariat.

” We should avoid Media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat.

He assured all members that the committee will be fair and just to everyone.