The caretaker chairman of the governing all progressives congress and governor of Yobe State Mala Mai Buni has appealed to members of the party to be strengthened by the outcome of the election.

In a statement released Governor Buni said “The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy,

As a party, ‘we join President Muhammadu Buhari to affirm our ‘commitment to free and fair elections’ in order to strengthen ‘the foundation for our political and moral authority’.

Governor Buni commended INEC,security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct.

The APC as a governing party said it we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government in consolidating all the gains it has achieved.

Advertisement

The caretaker committee commended the APC ‘ candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his tenacity and leadership, Edo State leaders, and especially the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and all members in Edo State Including the Governorship Campaign Council led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State.

Governor Buni has asked the APC to unite to move the nations democracy forward and put end to the era when electoral contest becomes warfare.

He said attention must now shift to Ondo State and ensure that the Apc win the October 10, 2020 election.