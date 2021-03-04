Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has sworn in Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff for a second term in office.

At the swearing-in ceremony held at the Cocoa conference hall of the Governor’s office in Akure, Governor described the reappointment of the Chief of Staff as a confirmation of his dedication to duty and loyalty.

He stated that only people who are ready for genuine sacrifices and dedication will be engaged to serve.

While noting that he will do away with distractions, Governor Akeredolu stressed that people who will constitute a burden to the serious business of governance will also not be engaged.

Advertisement

He expressed his readiness to achieve more successes than those recorded in the first term.