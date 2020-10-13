Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa have received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Governor Akeredolu received the certificate from the Ondo State INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju, at the headquarters of the commission in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

INEC had declared Oluwarotimi Akeredolu winner of the October 10, 2020 Governorship Election having polled a total vote of 292,830 to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, who polled 195,791 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Akeredolu assured the people of the State that his administration will ensure equal development in all the 18 local government areas of the State.