Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says the state is not opposed to the creation of new states as proposed in the ongoing constitution review process.

Speaking at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives on Friday, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the exercise as timely and commendable, aimed at aligning the Constitution with current realities and addressing the most pressing needs of citizens.

He explained that the process presents a valuable opportunity to re-evaluate the nation’s governance structure.

The Governor added that Ondo State supports the progressive aspirations of the South-West geo-political zone, particularly the call for true federalism, one that reflects the socio-political, cultural, and economic peculiarities of the federating units.

He advocated for genuine fiscal federalism, where states would have full control over their resources and revenues, remitting about 40% to the Federal Government.