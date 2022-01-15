Governor Abubakar Bello charges Security agencies to work together

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello says security agencies should remain resolute to end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this at the 2022 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Permanent Cenotaph, Minna.

Governor Belll commended the men of Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies for protecting the lives of the people especially in dealing with insurgency and criminal elements, urging them not to relent.

The governor urged them to continue to protect the integrity of the nation, promising the support of the state government towards ending insecurity.

He further acknowledged that the country has lost fine men and women of the armed forces in the line of duty which is why they are being remembered today, pointing out that their efforts will not be forgotten.

For the widows of the fallen heroes, the governor stated that the state government is intensifying efforts to enroll them into skills acquisition programme to make them self-reliant.

The wreath laying was performed by Governor Sani Bello along with the heads of security chiefs in the state, the head of the state traditional council and the chairman of Nigerian Legion, Niger State Chapter and the representative of the widows of the fallen heroes.