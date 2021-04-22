Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has offered a reward of a two-bedroom bungalow and a sum of 2 million naira on Oladimeji Sotunde, an indigene of the state who emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University.

The Governor equally announced that his administration will set an Education Endowment Fund with a seed money of N5m, in honour of Faith Odunsi, a student of the Ambassadors College, Ota, who emerged winner in the Global Open Mathematics Tournament.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made these known during an event tagged ‘Celebration of Ogun Laureates 2021’, organised by the state government to honour students and teachers, who won laurels in different educational completions such as mathematics quiz, JETS, Teacher of the Year, NYSC Presidential Award among others.

The Governor noted that the awardees had further put Ogun on the global pedestal, hence, the need to celebrate them.

While noting that education remains one of the biggest industries in Ogun and one of the proudest legacies bequeathed by the founding fathers of the state, Abiodun added that the achievements recorded by these students and teachers are on their own, entry tests for greater achievements.

He attributed feats recorded by the awardees in the education competitions to his administration’s methodical and calculated interventions aimed at rescuing the education sector from the dwindling fortunes inflicted on it by the indifference of the past.