Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has sworn in Transition Implementation Committee chairmen for the 16 local government areas of the state.

The chairmen were sworn in inside the council chamber, government house, Ilorin with a charge on them to break new grounds in increasing revenue generation without necessarily imposing fresh burdens on the people.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, Governor AbdulRazaq bemoaned the deplorable conditions of socio-economic development across the local government areas.

He implored them to explore their areas of comparative advantages that can propel them for economic growth.

The Transition Implementation Committee chairmen are appointed to hold forth pending the conduct of local government election in the state.