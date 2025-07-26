Kano State Governor and Visitor to Northwest University, Abba Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects at the institution to elevate educational standards in Kano and the northern region at large. This was contained in a statement issued by the Gover...

Kano State Governor and Visitor to Northwest University, Abba Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects at the institution to elevate educational standards in Kano and the northern region at large.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday.

The governor made the pledge during the university’s Second Combined Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday at the university campus.

Governor Yusuf described the establishment of the university in 2012 by then-Governor Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a blessing not only to Kano State but to the entire northern region.

Governor Yusuf lamented that despite the substantial investments made by the Kwankwaso administration, the succeeding government led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje failed to build on the vision.

He revealed that upon assuming office in 2023, his administration inherited a university plagued by infrastructure decay and severe financial constraints.

Emphasising the transformative power of education, the governor said his administration would continue to prioritize the development of tertiary institutions across the state.

“This convocation is unique,” Governor Yusuf stated, highlighting its significance not only for the graduates but also for the honouring of distinguished Nigerians and the formal investiture of the Emir of Lafia, His Highness Justice (Rtd) Sidi Muhammad Bage, as the university’s new Chancellor.

Performing the investiture, Governor Yusuf officially installed the Emir, declaring:

“I do hereby, with utmost delight, formally install you as Chancellor of Northwest University, Kano, and confer upon you all the powers and privileges of the office.”

He urged the new Chancellor to uphold the laws, customs, and values of the university with fairness, devoid of fear or favour.

The convocation ceremony also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees to five eminent Nigerians.

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso received an Honorary Doctorate in Education; the late Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata was posthumously awarded a Doctorate in Humanities; Hajiya Mariya Sunusi Dantata received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities; while Alhaji Aliyu Sa’adu Bebeji and Alhaji Adamu Yahaya Maikifi were honoured for their contributions to entrepreneurship.

Governor Yusuf commended the awardees for their promises to undertake new developmental projects within the university, expressing hope that their support would boost the institution’s future.

He also extended appreciation to the university community, traditional rulers, dignitaries, and graduating students for contributing to the success of the ceremony.

Responding on behalf of the honourees, NNPP presidential candidate and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

He pledged that the recipients would continue to support the university in its quest to become a leading institution of higher learning.

Earlier in their addresses, the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa, appealed for increased investment in infrastructure and learning facilities across the university’s campuses to provide a more conducive environment for students.