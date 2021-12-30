Gov. Ugwuanyi signs N186.64 billion 2022 budget into law

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has assented to the 2022 appropriation bill of 186,64 billion naira recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the appropriation bill to Governor Ugwuanyi for assent, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi disclosed that the budget proposal was a wonderful budget of international standard.

He disclosed that out of the budget sum, 38 percent was pegged for Recurrent Expenditure and 62 percent for Capital Expenditure, according to him, it is a globally acknowledged development budget proposal.

Ubosi explained that all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) appeared before the various committees to ensure they defended their budget estimates.

The Speaker said critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, works, infrastructure and water resources got robust allocations to ensure that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration continues to improve the living standard of the people of the state.

Assenting to the appropriation bill, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to God and the members of the State House of Assembly for their commitment and dedication to legislative duties as well as the development of Enugu State.

He commended the synergy and harmonious relationship that exist between his administration and the state legislature.

He expressed confidence that the budget would be implemented faithfully for the people of the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy.