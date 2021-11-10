Gov. Ugwuanyi inspects Atavu bridge ravaged by erosion, orders immediate intervention

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has inspected the erosion threat at Atavu Bridge, along Amechi-Agbani road by Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

He also directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately begin remediation on the infrastructure to restore it to good condition for the safety of motorists and other road users, amid cheers from residents.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was joined by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, and the Chairmen of Nkanu West and Enugu South local government areas, Chief Sir Nwabueze Nnamani and Hon. Monday Eneh, among others, received a technical briefing from Engr. Nnaji, who revealed that the Contractor will mobilize to the site today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, to begin work.