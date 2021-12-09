Gov Sule nominates 28-year-old female lawyer as Commissioner

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has nominated Hannah Bala, a 28-year-old female lawyer, as a Commissioner.

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe announced the nomination of the female lawyer on Thursday.

This follows the presentation of fifteen commissioner nominees to the assembly for consideration.

Hannah received her bachelor’s degree from Nasarawa State University Keffi in 2016 and proceeded to Nigerian law school, where she received her master’s degree in 2018.