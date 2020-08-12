The Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwoolu, has inaugurated the Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor. He also handed over 550 high medium capacity buses with e-ticketing systems.

In a symbolic display, at the Oshodi Terminal 2, the governor paid for his travel card called cowry card, and then to the new e-ticketing bus. All roads then led to Dopemu, venue of the inauguration ceremony. Oshodi to Abule-Egba is a distance of 13.68 kilometers.

Commuters spend an average of two hours in peak traffic periods, but now with the BRT operating on a dedicated route carved out from the existing Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, the travel time would be reduced to 25 and 30 minutes at the most.

The Oshodi-Abule Egba is set to operate with an automatic fare collection system.