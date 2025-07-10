Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has approved the elevation and appointment of several media aides to strategic positions across digital, electronic, and creative communications. The announcement, made through an official statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary on July 10, 202...

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has approved the elevation and appointment of several media aides to strategic positions across digital, electronic, and creative communications.

The announcement, made through an official statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary on July 10, 2025, underscores the Governor’s commitment to enhancing public communication and strengthening citizen engagement under his “People First” administration.

Among the newly elevated officials is Imani Odey, who moves from the role of Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Special Adviser on Electronic Media. Other appointees include aides covering new media, communications, photography, cinematography, and content creation.

Governor Otu congratulated all the appointees and charged them to approach their roles with fresh energy, innovation, and unwavering dedication to the people of Cross River State.

The appointments take immediate effect.