Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom urges Nigerians to uphold the virtues of sincerity, justice, and fairness while rejecting impunity, to enable the country to realize its full potential as a prosperous nation and the true giant of Africa.

The Governor also admonishes Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current security and economic challenges.

He says what the nation needs at this time are men and women of honour and integrity who can stand for the rule of law and promote the values as well as the dream of the nation’s founding fathers.

The Governor states that the grace of Almighty God has guided Nigeria out of challenges and threats to its corporate existence, and expresses optimism that the same God will continue to steer the ship of the country away from doom.

He states that only sustained synergy between the Federal Government and states, as well as other stakeholders can lead to victory against terrorism and other criminal acts in parts of the country.

The Governor reaffirms the commitment of the Benue State Government to addressing the development challenges of the state by making the agriculture value chain a priority so as to engage young people in productive ventures.

He thanks Benue people for the support given to his administration in the last five years and pledges to reciprocate the goodwill with an impressive performance as he is already doing.

Governor Ortom says his administration will sustain the tempo of providing development projects in all parts of the state.

He points out the domestication of the Pensions Law last year and the recent signing of the Health Insurance Scheme which gave rise to the establishment of the State Health Insurance Agency as some of the policies put in place by his administration to positively impact on the lives of the people.

The Governor wishes the people of Benue State and other Nigerians a peaceful Independence celebration.