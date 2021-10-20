Gov Okowa congratulates Team Delta on winning 6th National Youth Games for sixth time

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Team Delta on their outstanding achievement of winning the just-concluded 6th National Youth Games for the sixth time.

He praised the squad for its dedication and perseverance, which resulted in its historic dominance of the games, with the team winning all six editions since its inception.

In a congratulatory message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor expressed delight that the team did not just emerge winners but surpassed its last year’s record in winning the competition.

He congratulated the athletes, their coaches and the management of Delta State Sports Commission on the great record, describing it as “stunning and unprecedented“.

Okowa ascribed the successes recorded by the team to the huge investment of the state government in sports, assuring that talents discovered at this year’s games would be nurtured and mentored to become future stars for the state, country and the world.

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Sports for organizing the Games and called for more stakeholders’ involvement in funding sports development in the country.

In the 2021 edition, which held in Ilorin from Oct. 10, 2021 to Oct. 19, 2021, Delta came first with of 114 medals – 60 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

Lagos State emerged second with a total of 72 medals comprised of 19 gold, 25 silver and 28 bronze. Edo finished third, winning 40 medals – 18 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.