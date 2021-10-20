Breaking News

Gov Okowa congratulates Team Delta on winning 6th National Youth Games for sixth time

Gov Okowa congratulates Team Delta on winning 6th National Youth Games for sixth time

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Team Delta on their outstanding achievement of winning the just-concluded 6th National Youth Games for the sixth time.

He praised the squad for its dedication and perseverance, which resulted in its historic dominance of the games, with the team winning all six editions since its inception.

In a congratulatory message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr.  Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor expressed delight that the team did not just emerge winners but surpassed its last year’s record in winning the competition.

He congratulated the athletes, their coaches and the management of Delta State Sports Commission on the great record, describing it as “stunning and unprecedented“.

Okowa ascribed the successes recorded by the team to the huge investment of the state government in sports, assuring that talents discovered at this year’s games would be nurtured and mentored to become future stars for the state, country and the world.

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Sports for organizing the Games and called for more stakeholders’ involvement in funding sports development in the country.

In the 2021 edition, which held in Ilorin from Oct. 10, 2021 to Oct. 19, 2021, Delta came first with of 114 medals – 60 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

Lagos State emerged second with a total of 72 medals comprised of 19 gold, 25 silver and 28 bronze. Edo finished third, winning 40 medals – 18 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Richard Akinjide’s death, a painful loss – Gbajabiamila

TVCN
Apr 21, 2020

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the demise of a former…

Oil Production-tvcnews

Professional accountants urge FG to focus on non-oil sectors

TVCN
Oct 4, 2017

Professional Accountants who worked for one of the foremost accounting firms in Nigeria used the independence…

Nigeria @60: Focus on Education Sector

TVCN
Jan 13, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpX9eespUj0&t=1s

Trump says U.S. military intervention in Venezuela ‘an option’

TVCN
Feb 4, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump said military intervention in Venezuela was “an option” as Western nations…

TVC News Special Reports

BREAKING: Special Adviser to Delta State gov on Youth devt shot dead

16 Feb 2019 10.01 am

The Special Adviser to the Delta state governor…

Continue reading

COVID-19: Delta index case in stable condition – Okowa

08 Apr 2020 12.52 pm

The Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa,…

Continue reading

Rescued Delta monarch : Gov. Okowa rewards Ussisa vigilantes

25 Dec 2016 1.32 am

Four members of the Ussisa Vigilante outfit…

Continue reading