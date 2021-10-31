Breaking News

Gov Obiano commissions Anambra airport for commercial operations

Gov Obiano commissions Anambra airport as NCAA fails to approve maiden flight

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has commissioned the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport for commercial operations.

The commissioning took place on Friday much to the delight of the public.

This came as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the country’s aviation regulatory body, refused to approve the takeoff of two commercial flights scheduled to land at the airport from Lagos and Abuja, respectively.

Obiano said: “I thank Buhari for approving this Airport, also Sidika for the oversight activities he did here, and also Nuhu of NCAA.

“This airport has been certified and has met all needs for commercial purposes. Unfortunately, the flights that were fully booked for today, both from Abuja and Lagos could not come because the regulatory authorities said the commercial airlines that will operate here will need to have counters here before operations will start.

“The airlines that will operate in this airport include Air Peace, Ibom Air, Dana Air, United Nigeria Air and Anab Jets. They will have to set up their counter before flights will commence.

“The dreams we have nurtured for 30 years have come true today. We fought many battles to be here today, including COVID lockdowns. I have been assured by aviation experts that this is going to be the most viable airport in Nigeria”.

The NCAA had previously approved the landing of seven planes. We need a man with a great deal of vision to take over the state and steer the ship, and Soludo is that man. Our state is on the runway, and we need a capable hand to pilot it, and our state is in good hands with Soludo in the cockpit.”

Former chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, who spoke during the commissioning alluded to some sabotage in the landing of the already booked commercial flights.

Umeh said: “Tickets had also been sold out since three days ago. If they are people who think they will lose the election if planes land here today, then they should know that whether plane lands or not, they have already lost the election. It shall be well with Anambra, let no one toy with our destiny. The best thing we can do for ourselves is for Soludo to succeed Obiano.

“We’re happy you (Obiano) never lowered the standard of APGA. You started well and have continued from where Obi stopped. You have served very well and the people are seeing what you are doing. Today’s commissioning of the airport is yet another of your dreams and you have brought it to fruition”.

