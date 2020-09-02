Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the People’s Democratic PartyGodwin Obaseki are at the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo n’Oba n’Edo Iku

Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the II for a peace meeting ahead of the State election slated for September 19.

The Governorship candidates attended with their running mates: Philip Shaibu, and Gani Audu .

The Oba, worried by the violence the campaigns have taken in the state, noted that the meeting became necessary.

The meeting which was held in the presence of prominent leaders of the PDP and the APC afforded both candidates the opportunity to give their words of assurance to give in to peaaceful conduct of the election.

The former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, and APC chieftain, John Odigie-Oyegun are also in attendance.