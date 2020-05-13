Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in the state from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for the next 14 days.

A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the state government intends to completely halt movement within the state at night effective from Wednesday.

The statement further revealed that only those on essential duty are allowed movement within the period.

He tasked Edo residents to continue to adhere strictly to all regulations against the spread of the virus as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has donated food items and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown in Edo State.