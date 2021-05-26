Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the sack of 19 political appointees as part of its ongoing rightsizing exercise.

The disengaged workers are part of the first phase of public servants who will depart the public service as Kaduna state government continues rightsizing its workforce.

This is according to a statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House issued on Wednesday. The affected officials include some Special Advisers such as Ben Kure, Special Adviser, Political and several Special Assistants.

Governor El-Rufai, thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.