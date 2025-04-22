More than 700 members from 3 Major Nigeria’s opposition parties have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, in a move that could bolster the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A Total of 716 Members From the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were received by Governor Umar Namadi during a citizens’ engagement forum in Gagarawa and Dutse.

In Gagarawa, Malam Habibu Dangodo led a group of over 200 new APC members.

He said they were inspired by Governor Namadi’s leadership and the administration’s focus on development and accountability.

In Dutse, around 500 others were welcomed into the party at the Government House.

Governor Namadi assured the newcomers of equal treatment within the APC, saying the party makes no distinction between founding members and those joining later.

The governor described the development as a vote of confidence in the APC and its plans for the future of Jigawa State.

Mr Namadi also used the occasion to highlight the objectives of the citizens’ engagement programme, which he said aims to bridge the gap between government and the people.

He said his administration is committed to listening to concerns and delivering on promises.

Six commissioners presented updates on ongoing projects, including road construction, healthcare upgrades, youth empowerment schemes, and educational support.

The defections are seen as a significant political gain for the APC as the countdown to the 2027 elections begins.