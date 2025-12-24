Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has signed the N901.84 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing it as a people-driven budget shaped by citizens’ inputs across the state. The governor assented to the budget at the Government House in Dutse, barely 24 hours after its passage by the J...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has signed the N901.84 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing it as a people-driven budget shaped by citizens’ inputs across the state.

The governor assented to the budget at the Government House in Dutse, barely 24 hours after its passage by the Jigawa State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin.

The 2026 fiscal plan, tagged “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa II,” places strong emphasis on development, with about 77 percent allocated to capital expenditure.

Education takes over 26 percent, while agriculture, healthcare, and economic empowerment also receive significant funding, reflecting the administration’s focus on human capital and food security.

Governor Namadi said the budget mirrors the real needs of the people, as it was largely shaped by inputs gathered during a statewide citizens’ engagement programme conducted across the three political zones and all 27 local government areas.

According to him, both the state and local government budgets will directly address basic needs, especially in education, health, agriculture, and job creation.

The governor commended the House of Assembly for the swift passage of the bill and praised the State Executive Council and civil service for coordinating and compiling citizens’ demands into actionable policies.

In addition to the state budget, the Assembly also approved the ₦288.85 billion consolidated budget for the 27 local government councils, strengthening grassroots development efforts.

Governor Namadi assured Jigawa residents of full implementation of the budget, stressing that performance not figures will define its success, as the state positions itself for accelerated growth in 2026.