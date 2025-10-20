Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has inaugurated a Technical Committee to domesticate the Federal Government’s new tax reform framework in the state. The committee is expected to review the national tax policy, identify what can work best for Jigawa, and design a practical plan for implementati...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has inaugurated a Technical Committee to domesticate the Federal Government’s new tax reform framework in the state.

The committee is expected to review the national tax policy, identify what can work best for Jigawa, and design a practical plan for implementation.

Speaking at the Government House in Dutse, Governor Namadi said the move is part of efforts to strengthen the state’s finances, improve revenue generation, and ensure fairness in the tax system.

He explained that Nigeria’s new tax reforms are aimed at broadening the revenue base, reducing leakages, and making the system more efficient and transparent.

“For Jigawa State,” the governor said, “domesticating these reforms is not just a formality. It is essential to improve service delivery, promote inclusive growth, and ensure our people benefit from a more efficient system.”

Governor Namadi urged the committee to carry out its work with diligence and integrity. He directed them to submit an inception report within two weeks, a draft roadmap within six weeks, and a final report with recommendations within two months.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration, Chairman of the Jigawa State Board of Internal Revenue, Nasiru Sabo Idris, said the committee’s work will help build a fair and transparent tax system that encourages business growth. He described the step as a major milestone in the state’s financial reform journey.

“Governor Namadi’s administration is committed to creating a modern and efficient tax structure that supports development and strengthens fiscal stability,” Nasiru Sabo said.

He added that the committee would work closely with partners such as the PACE Programme, led by Muiz Adeniran, to support technical work and stakeholder engagement.

Experts say this initiative will not only help Jigawa boost its internally generated revenue but also strengthen Nigeria’s wider economic reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil and federal allocations.