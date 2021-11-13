Breaking News

Gov. Matawalle’s Faction Holds APC Congress Across 147 Wards in Zamfara

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Governor Matawalle's faction holds APC CONGRESS IN ZAMFARA

The Zamfara State chapter of All Progressives Congress has elected officers that would steer the ship of the party in the state at the ward level for the next four years

The mainstream of the party which had the Governor of the State, Bello Matawalle as leader of the party conducted its congress across all the one hundred and forty seven wards in the state

The state governor represented by the speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya says his windows are open to any Politician willing to join in making the party great in the state

Governor Matawalle at a brief stakeholders meeting in Government House Gusau shortly before the commencement of the ward congress said he has personally done everything humanly possible to bring all aggrieved member on board so as to move the party ahead, but all efforts yielded no results

 

He appeal to all members loyal to his faction to be calm, remain peaceful and conduct their self in an orderly manner during and after the ward congress

Earlier, the APC National Headquarters Committee on party Registration, Revalidation and Congress led by Ibrahim Masari says any member of the party who did not register under it’s committee and did not participate in today’s congress under the supervision of the Committee should not consider it self as member of the ruling All Progressive Party APC in Zamfara
He adds that the all progressive Congress is Committed to free ,fair and credible Ward Congress which will also determine how successful that of the local government and state chapter will be conducted

TVC News monitored the Congress in Some wards in Tatala Mafara, Kaura Namoda, Tsafe and Gusau local government areas

The Congresses were conducted in a peaceful manner and majority of the party officials were elected through concensus by all aspirants and was accepted by all members of the party through raising up their hands.

