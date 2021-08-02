Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has sworn in six commissioners, two permanent secretaries and chairman of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue.

The Governor said the move becomes necessary for him to set up a minor cabinet that will help in steering the ship of affairs in some key ministries and agencies

He added that the last cabinet dissolution was aimed at stocktaking on individuals that will form the cabinet

Mr. Matawalle insisted that the development is part of his administration’s determination to form a formidable team that will work assiduously for the peace, unity, growth and development of the state.

He charged the new commissioners to employ ways that will help of improve the security situation in the state

According to him, working in consonance with one other will fast track the quest for a better Zamfara.

” I charge you the new Commissioners to work closely with your permanent secretaries and inject new ways that will further make the state more attractive to investors within and outside the country” Gov. Matawalle said

The Governor further appealed to civil servants and other residents of the state to continue to support the government with prayers and credible information in ensuring peace returns to all parts of the state.

The newly sworn in Commissioners are Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda, Yazeed Shehu Danfulani, Rabiu Garba Gusau, Abubakar S/Pawa Dambo and Barrister Aminu Junaidu Kaura

The Permanent Secretaries are Kabiru Yusuf Gusau and Lawal Hussein while Akilu Muhammad Dama was sworn-in as the Chairman Zamfara State Board of Internal Revenue

Responding on behalf of the new commissioners, Sufiyanu Bashir Yuguda assured the Governor and people of the state of their determine commitment to put in their best in their various ministries

They promised to work hard and bring more development in the state, adding that that they were honoured by the confidence reposted despite millions of more better hands.

Yuguda commended Governor Matawalle for giving over seventy percent of political appointment to the youth

He reiterate their unalloyed support and cooperation by supporting all government programs and policies especially regarding security issues bedeviling the state.